Brian Rambhawan, 36, was traveling south on the slippery road when he lost control of his sedan and spun into oncoming traffic, colliding with a northbound box truck, according to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department. The crash happened at 3:54 a.m. in Coolbaugh Township.

Rambhawan, an unloader at the Walmart Distribution Center in Tobyhanna since 2015, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Monroe County Coroner's Office. He graduated from East Stroudsburg University in 2013, where he studied business management. Rambhawan also studied automotive technology at Northampton Community College from 2008 to 2011 and attended Pocono Mountain East High School, class of 2006, as well as Franklin K. Lane High School from 2002 to 2005.

His family shared their sadness at his passing, remembering him as someone who touched many lives.

Services to celebrate Brian Rambhawan’s life are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26, with a viewing from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 10:00 a.m. at Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc., located at 35 Sterling Rd, Mt Pocono, PA 18344. Both events will also be accessible via Zoom for those unable to attend in person. The viewing can be joined at this link, and the funeral can be accessed at this link.

Police said they were assisted by the Coolbaugh Township Volunteer Fire Company, PennDOT, and the Monroe County Coroner's Office. The crash remains under investigation.

