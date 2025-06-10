Ayden J. Scharper, a 2023 Southern Lehigh High School graduate, was pronounced dead at 11:49 p.m. on Friday, June 6, on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Scharper was discovered on the sidewalk at the scene. An autopsy determined the manner of death was suicide, the coroner said, adding that no foul play was suspected, the coroner’s office noted.

He had been a standout kicker and punter, earning 4.5-star Kohl's Kicking rankings and all-area recognition in both football and soccer. At Southern Lehigh, he served as the varsity football team’s kicker and punter and the soccer team’s goalkeeper. He later joined the Muhlenberg College football roster, where he averaged 41.2 yards per punt and scored his first collegiate point with a PAT against TCNJ.

Off the field, Ayden was a passionate film photographer who documented his world through 35mm analog lenses, posting his work to a personal website and social media. “I enjoy having to carefully plan out a shot, and by doing so, making it perfect,” he wrote in his artist bio.

Scharper also gave back to the community, raising awareness and funds through a “Kick-it” campaign for cancer research.

He is survived by his parents, Noah and Jessica Scharper, and his younger brother. He would have turned 20-years-old on Aug. 24.

The Allentown Police Department is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Daily Voice has reached out to his family and offers them the opportunity to share additional details, a statement, photos, funeral, and/or fundraiser details by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

