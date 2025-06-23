Christopher Roldan-Solis, of Allentown, was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m. on Friday, June 20, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy was completed that day. The cause of death is complications of drowning and the manner of death is accidental, the coroner said.

On Wednesday, June 11, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Christopher was with friends near Jordan Park, in the 1200 block of N 6th Street in Allentown, when he reportedly jumped into Jordan Creek. He began to struggle and did not resurface, officials said.

Witnesses called 911, and several people went into the water trying to find him. Christopher was pulled from the creek and CPR was administered before he was taken to the hospital.

In addition to the coroner’s investigation, the Allentown Police Department Special Victims Unit is also involved in the case.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.