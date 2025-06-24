Allentown Teens Shooting AR-15 From Stolen Jeep Carjack Woman Near School: DA

Marquee Bradley Carney, 15, of Allentown, Naseer Washington, 15, of Whitehall, and Amir Sims-Watson, 16, of Easton, are accused of carrying out a violent shooting spree and armed carjacking in Allentown on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

All three are charged with:

Felony Aggravated Assault.

Felony Discharge of a Firearm Into an Occupied Structure.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Misdemeanor Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

Misdemeanor Reckless Endangerment.

Sims-Watson is facing additional charges, including:

Felony Robbery of a Motor Vehicle.

Felony Robbery.

Felony Receiving Stolen Property.

Misdemeanor Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Misdemeanor Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

AR-Style Gunfire Erupts On Allentown Street

The shooting began around 4:37 p.m. near North 9th and Allen streets. Allentown Police responding to the scene found dozens of shell casings from multiple caliber rounds scattered across the area.

Surveillance video showed suspects inside a stolen black Jeep Cherokee — taken from Nazareth — with one teen hanging out of the passenger window firing an AR-style pistol at pedestrians. Another teen, later identified as Sims-Watson, is seen jumping out of the SUV and also firing a gun.

Multiple occupied buildings were struck, and a pedestrian was wounded and later arrived at a local hospital. Police are withholding the victim’s identity due to safety concerns.

Woman Carjacked Near Middle School

Minutes later, police were called to Trexler Middle School on North 15th Street for an armed carjacking. A woman told officers she was removing items from her car trunk when Sims-Watson allegedly approached with a gun and demanded her keys and phone.

He then fled in her 2017 Nissan Pathfinder, investigators said.

The SUV was later found abandoned in Wilson Borough, where officers recovered weapon shell casings and a cellphone not belonging to the victim. That phone, investigators said, belonged to Sims-Watson’s brother and included messages and photos about the Allentown shooting and carjacking.

Gun Traced To Separate Gun Case Same Day

Investigators discovered that a weapon seized earlier that same day by Palmer Township Police during an unrelated gun and stolen vehicle case was the same AR-style pistol used in both the Allentown shooting and the carjacking.

Jail And Warrants

Carney and Sims-Watson are being held at Lehigh County Jail. Sims-Watson’s bail is set at $200,000, and Carney’s at $150,000. Washington is currently in custody on an unrelated matter and has an active arrest warrant in this case.

Preliminary hearings for all three defendants have not yet been scheduled.

The case is being prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorneys Christine F. Murphy and David J. Mussel, following a multi-agency investigation by Allentown Police Officers Jonathan Manning and Kyle French, the Lehigh County Auto Theft Task Force, and the Lehigh County Regional Intelligence and Investigation Center.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.