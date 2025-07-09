Abigail R. Smith, 24, of Upper Macungie Township, exited the passenger side of a Subaru sedan while it was still in motion on the 2300 block of Seipstown Road in Weisenberg Township, troopers said.

The crash occurred around 5:55 p.m. on Monday, July 7, according to the PSP Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit.

Smith struck the ground after leaving the vehicle, which was traveling eastbound and driven by a 33-year-old man, authorities detailed.

Emergency medical personnel transported her to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, where she was pronounced dead at 10:55 p.m. the same day.

An autopsy determined her cause of death to be blunt force head trauma. The manner of death remains pending, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

The Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit is leading the case with assistance from the Troop M Forensic Services Unit and the Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact PSP Fogelsville at (610) 395–1438 and reference Incident Number PA2025-846462.

