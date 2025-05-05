3 Killed In Fiery Crash On Route 309 In Lehigh County: Coroner

The collision happened near Gun Club Road in Lynn Township around 3:42 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, according to officials. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third died at the hospital the next morning.

Vannity I. Colon, 21, of Allentown, and Israel Medina, 19, of New York, were found dead on the scene minutes apart, at 3:42 p.m. and 3:43 p.m., respectively, the coroner said.

Jeffrey Pichel, 61, of Fountain Hill, succumbed to his injuries at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest at 7:26 a.m. on Monday, May 5.

Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, at the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office & Forensic Center. Causes and manners of death will be released afterward, officials said.

The Pennsylvania State Police from the Fogelsville barracks and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office are also investigating the crash.

