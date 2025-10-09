2-Year-Old Boy Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Lehigh County: State Police

Troopers from PSP Fogelsville were dispatched to the 5300 block of Bachman Road in Upper Milford Township, at approximately 4:15 p.m. for the report of a child who had been hit, according to the release.

Upon arrival, troopers attempted life-saving measures. The boy was taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead by the Lehigh County Coroner.

The incident remains under investigation by the PSP Fogelsville Criminal Investigation Unit, with assistance from the Troop M Forensic Services Unit and the Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Allentown and receive free news updates.