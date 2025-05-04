Mostly Cloudy 68°

2 Killed Instantly In Fiery Crash At Busy Intersection: Lehigh County Coroner

Two people were killed instantly in a violent crash at a busy Lehigh County intersection, authorities announced on Sunday, May 4.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center
Jillian Pikora
The collision happened around 3:01 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 309 and Gun Club Road in Lynn Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Their identities have not yet been confirmed. Autopsies will be performed at the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center to determine their exact causes of death.

The Pennsylvania State Police from the Fogelsville Station and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office are investigating what led to the deadly wreck.

No additional information will be released Sunday evening, the coroner’s office said

