UPenn Bans Trans Athletes After Feds Find Title IX Violations, Ending Lia Thomas Case

The US Department of Education announced Tuesday, July 1, that the school (UPenn) has signed a Resolution Agreement after federal investigators found the school violated Title IX by permitting “a male to compete in female athletic programs and occupy female-only intimate facilities.”

According to the Department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR), the findings stemmed from a Title IX investigation that began after UPenn awarded swimmer Lia Thomas a roster spot on the women’s swim team.

UPenn had been at the center of a civil rights case regarding Thomas, who competed for the school in 2022, when she became the first openly transgender athlete to claim a Division I title.

One former teammate, Paula Scanlan, later testified to Congress that she and others were “offered psychological services to attempt to re-educate us to become comfortable with the idea of undressing in front of a male.”

"I am deeply grateful to the Trump Administration for refusing to back down on protecting women and girls and restoring our rightful accolades," Scanlan added.

"I am also pleased that my alma mater has finally agreed to take not only the lawful path, but the honorable one."

OCR issued its noncompliance finding on April 28, stating that UPenn’s policies and practices denied women equal opportunities in athletics and facility access. The university was given 10 days to resolve the violations or face referral to the US Department of Justice.

UPenn signed the agreement and will now be required to:

Restore all individual records, titles, and recognitions to female athletes that were misappropriated;

Publicly state it will comply with Title IX and ban males from women’s teams and facilities;

Adopt biology-based definitions for “male” and “female” per President Trump’s executive orders;

Post the statement prominently across UPenn’s websites, including women’s athletics pages;

Rescind any past guidance that violated Title IX and issue apologies to impacted swimmers.

“Today’s resolution agreement with UPenn is yet another example of the Trump effect in action,” said US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “UPenn has agreed both to apologize for its past Title IX violations and to ensure that women’s sports are protected at the University for future generations of female athletes.”

Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer who has been outspoken on the issue, also praised UPenn's decision to reverse course.

"This Administration does not just pay lip service to women’s equality: it vigorously insists on that equality being upheld," she stated.

"It is my hope that today demonstrates to educational institutions that they will no longer be allowed to trample upon women’s civil rights, and renews hope in every female athlete that their country’s highest leadership will not relent until they have the dignity, safety, and fairness they deserve.”

