Separated By Foster Care In Abington, Woman Searches For Childhood Best Friend

Elizabeth Crompton, who went by Liz in grade school, shared on Facebook that she attended Glenside Weldon Elementary School just outside of Philadelphia, where her closest friend was a girl named Regina Ford.

Ford, whom Crompton described as having “red curly hair and the warmest smile,” was living in foster care at the time. Crompton said she remembers her as “the sweetest girl ever,” recalling how Regina’s social worker once gave her little bouncy balls — a gift she still keeps to this day.

According to Crompton, Regina’s foster home situation was difficult, and one day she stopped coming to school. Crompton feared the worst until her friend appeared one final time.

“I waited at our special spot during second recess and there she was, running up to me with her hair bouncing by her precious face, coming to give me a hug and say goodbye,” Crompton wrote. Regina told her she was being moved to another foster home.

Crompton said she has wondered about her friend ever since. She shared that Regina’s memory inspired her to become a foster mom herself, one who “loves the children as if I carried them myself and makes sure that they have everything they need.”

She is now asking the community for help in finding out what happened to Ford and whether she made it into adulthood.

“This is a long shot,” Crompton wrote. “But my heart would be a little less broken if I finally could lay this to rest.”

If you know what happened to Regina Ford, please email Daily Voice at jpikora@dailyvoice.com, and we will share the information with Liz.

