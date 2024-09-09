Seen HIM? Manhunt In Machete Attack In Upper Merion Township (Developing)

Edward Gomery is suspected in "an aggravated assault involving a machete" on another man he knew on Aug. 27, Upper Merion police said.

The US Marshals Service (Philadelphia Office) is assisting in locating Gomery, police said.

At about 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 27, officers were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of New Church Road in the Swedesburg section of the township after receiving a call about a male attacking another with a machete, police said.

Officers arrived but both the male victim and the suspect had fled before police got there.

About 15 minutes later, Upper Merion police received a call from the Bridgeport Borough Police that their officers were out with the male victim on nearby Bush Street, police said.

The victim had several "significant" injuries – slashes about the head and neck area, police said.

He has since been released from the hospital, they said.

Further investigation revealed that the two men knew each other and had a brief interaction which caused the suspect to grab a machete from his table and attack the victim, police said.

No other people were injured as a result of this incident, they said.

The machete was discarded nearby after the assault and has been recovered by police, they said;

Gomery is described as a white male, 5'11" tall and weighing 210 pounds.

He is known to frequent the Bridgeport and Norristown areas.

An active criminal warrant has been obtained for Gomery charging him with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and related charges.

Anyone who may know Gomery's current whereabouts is asked to contact the US Marshals Tip Line at 1-866-865-TIPS (8477).

