Search Underway After Park Ranger’s Kayak Capsizes In Neshaminy Creek: PA State Police

A Pennsylvania park ranger is missing after his kayak capsized in Bucks County, state police announced on Friday, May 23.

A Neshaminy Creek water rescue in 2022.

 Photo Credit: Bensalem Township Fire Rescue Department
The 38-year-old Delaware County man was boating in the Neshaminy Creek at Tyler State Park in Newtown Township when the incident occurred around 12:28 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

He was identified as a Park Resource Ranger with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), PSP Troop M – Dublin Station said in a release.

Multiple emergency agencies from across Bucks County have responded to the scene, launching a wide-scale search effort that includes dive teams, fire departments, and PSP's Aviation and Maritime Units.

Due to the ongoing operation, Tyler State Park has been closed to the public until further notice, police added.

The PSP Dublin Criminal Investigation Unit is leading the investigation with assistance from DCNR, Northampton Township Fire Department, Newtown Emergency Services, New Hope Fire Department, Lingohocken Fire Department, Upper Makefield Fire Company, and the Bucks County Special Operations Dive Team.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Nathan T. Branosky at nbranosky@pa.gov or (610) 807–3395.

