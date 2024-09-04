Fair 78°

SHARE

Road Closed Due To Water Main Break In Upper Merion

The intersection of Crooked Lane and East Church Road in Upper Merion is completely closed in all directions due to a large water main break. 

Road closed

Road closed

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Pete Alexopoulos
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

 Avoid the area if possible, Upper Merion police said on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The area is expected to be closed for at least 24 hours.

The water company is on the scene. 

to follow Daily Voice Abington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE