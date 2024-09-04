Road Closed Due To Water Main Break In Upper Merion

Avoid the area if possible, Upper Merion police said on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The area is expected to be closed for at least 24 hours.
The intersection of Crooked Lane and East Church Road in Upper Merion is completely closed in all directions due to a large water main break.
Avoid the area if possible, Upper Merion police said on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The area is expected to be closed for at least 24 hours.
The water company is on the scene.
