Pennsylvania Native Shane Gillis Tapped To Host Star-Studded 2025 Espys

The Pennsylvania-born comedian will host the 2025 ESPYS this year, taking the "Tires" star from Netflix to ABC.

“I’m excited to be at The ESPYS this year,” Gillis said in a statement. “I like sports so this should be a good time.”

Gillis, a former collegiate athlete, is best known for his booming stand-up career and for co-hosting the chart-topping Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast with comedian Matt McCusker.

The show is currently the number one podcast on Patreon and consistently lands in the Top 15 on Spotify’s US Comedy Charts.

His ESPYS hosting gig comes in the middle of a record-breaking international stand-up tour, with nearly 40 cities and sellouts in 18 major arenas.

“Shane is not only one of the top comedians today, but also a huge sports fan, which made him an easy choice to host The ESPYS,” said Craig Lazarus, ESPN Vice President and Executive Producer of The ESPYS.

“We are thrilled to work with him to create an entertaining show celebrating this year’s best moments in sports and are excited to see what he’ll do on stage.”

Gillis is also the creator and star of Netflix’s comedy series “Tires,” which debuted its second season in June 2025 and remains in the platform’s Top 10.

The Mechanicsburg native recently starred in Bud Light’s 2025 Super Bowl commercial alongside Post Malone and Peyton Manning, which became the most-mentioned Super Bowl campaign in Anheuser-Busch history, officials noted.

He also appeared in a viral Under Armour ad supporting Notre Dame football.

The 2025 ESPYS will once again highlight the most unforgettable achievements and moments in sports, with Gillis bringing his signature comedic style to the biggest names in the game.

Gillis is set to star in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 16 when the ESPYs kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN.

The annual star-studded event — officially known as The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One — will also stream live on ESPN+, and be available the next day on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

