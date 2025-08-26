Man Grabs 14-Year-Old Girl At Bus Stop In Montco, Arrested Near Church: Police

The Upper Merion High School student was waiting near Sacred Heart Church at 120 Jefferson Street in the Swedesburg section of the township around 6:30 a.m. when the man walked up and grabbed her arm, according to the Upper Merion Police Department.

She broke free and ran, calling her mom immediately, investigators said.

With help from her and nearby witnesses, Upper Merion and Bridgeport officers found the suspect at Holstein and Coates streets minutes later. The 36-year-old man, who has a last known address in Norristown, was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with:

Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct.

Misdemeanor Harassment.

The man was taken to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, where bail was set at $5,000 cash. He could not post it and remains jailed pending a preliminary hearing.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Merion Police Detective Bob Smull at 610-265-3232 or email rsmull@umtownship.org.

Police praised the girl's actions, writing, "She did a fantastic job in running and calling for help right away." They urged parents to talk to their children about staying alert and being aware of their surroundings.

