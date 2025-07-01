John Oliver Just Renamed The Erie SeaWolves — And The New Mascot Is Out Of This World

Poll Which Team Brand Do You Prefer? Erie SeaWolves Erie Moon Mammoths Erie Snow Shovelers Erie Snowplows Anything else Submit Vote View Results Current Results Which Team Brand Do You Prefer? Erie SeaWolves 100%

Erie Moon Mammoths 0%

Erie Snow Shovelers 0%

Erie Snowplows 0%

Anything else 0% Back to Vote

The "Last Week Tonight" host issued a pitch to Minor League baseball teams with a "very special offer" for one team: to give them a total rebrand.

The catch? The show gets complete control.

Last month, the SeaWolves were identified as the team that was chosen, and the Pennsylvania-based team learned their fate during the latest episode of Oliver's show on Sunday.

Their new name? The Erie Moon Mammoths.

Accompanied by a Bob Costas-voiced hype video debuting the Moon Mammoths, Oliver made it official and announced the team will be debuting later this month against the Chesapeake Baysox — who will be playing as the Chesapeake Oyster Catchers, who have had branding issues of their own, which were also documented on the show.

"Erie, are you ready?" Costas asked at the end of the video — which was accompanied by an ominous rendition of "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" in the background.

"This mammoth is only about two things... eating whatever a mammoth eats... and baseball. And he's all out of whatever a mammoth eats."

Oliver said that his research team considered popular local landmarks like the Bicentennial Tower, and also accepted user suggestions that included ties to the weather, such as the Erie Shovelers, or the Erie Snowplows, but Oliver was most amused about the suggestion regarding "the huge shopping mall in Erie that is shaped like a gun ... That's an actual thing."

“I think we could have got with our staff in a room and come up with 50 different identities that all would have been very successful and good and well-received,” Coleman told MLB.com. “And we wouldn’t have ended up here.”

Ultimately, Oliver and his crew settled on the Moon Mammoths, named in part for recreational scuba diver George Moon — who still lives in Erie — after he randomly unearthed the fossil of a woolly mammoth in Lake Pleasant that are believed to date back at least 12 millennia.

Behind the scenes photos of Oliver and the Moon Mammoths' new mascot shared on Instagram can be found here.

"We think the Moon Mammoth might be the perfect animal to pull from the proverbial lake and represent Erie baseball," the late-night host mused. "And the theme fits, because George Moon still lives in Erie ... and two of the 12 men to walk on the moon, two are from Pennsylvania."

Oliver will be on hand on Saturday, July 19, along with Moon, and along with the team's new massive mascot, to kick off the new era of Minor League Baseball in Erie.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Abington and receive free news updates.