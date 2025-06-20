A fan was ejected, and Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dennis Santana is facing scrutiny for going after a fan while he was warming up in Detroit.

The incident played out during the second game of a split doubleheader between the Pirates and Tigers, and was caught on camera by a fan in the stands.

In the video, Santana can be seen jawing with one of the fans — who got kicked out afterward — before leaping toward the stands and swiping at him inside the bullpen at Comerica Park.

It is unclear what was said between the two to spark the incident, though Santana reportedly brushed it off after the game.

“You guys know me and know my temper,” Santana said via an interpreter, according to The Athletic. “I’m a calm person. They just crossed the line a few times. I would like to leave it like that.

“Like I said, they crossed the line too many times,” he added. “It doesn’t justify the actions, but it was too much.”

Santana entered the game in the ninth inning before a rain delay took him out. The Pirates went on to win 8-4 on Thursday — but the fireworks came during the game — not after.

