Charles Dewayne Myers, 28, of Montgomery County, received up to four years in prison during a hearing on Thursday, Sept. 4, according to the Office of the Attorney General. He was convicted of cocaine possession and of representing non-controlled substances as controlled substances. Myers was immediately taken into custody.

He will also serve five years of probation for identity theft, authorities said.

“These synthetic drugs are highly potent and unpredictable, but this defendant trafficked them because he believed it wasn’t a big deal,” Attorney General Sunday said. “This sentence sends a message that selling drugs like this and marketing them as legal drugs can land you in prison.”

Myers shipped tens of thousands of counterfeit Xanax pills between July and September 2024 investigators said. He used drop boxes across Chester and Montgomery counties to mail soft envelopes and packages of pills.

His scheme unraveled after a package containing 106 counterfeit Xanax pills was returned to an address where the resident had not sent it, leading to the investigation. Myers was arrested in September 2024 and later convicted at trial in May 2025.

Bromazolam, the drug Myers sold as Xanax, is a synthetic designer benzodiazepine that has never been approved for medical use. Officials warned the drug is often combined with fentanyl and has been linked to deaths across the country.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael Barry of the Bureau of Narcotics Investigations.

