As Early Voting Starts, MontCo DA Promises Crackdown On Illegal Activities Leading Up To Nov. 5

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele detailed the actions including a "suspicious activity" tip line for problems at election ballot drop boxes at a Tuesday, Sept. 17 press conference. Early voting began on Monday, Sept. 16 and Pennsylvania is the largest of seven so-called "swing states" crucial to the Electoral College vote. In total, there are 538 electoral votes including 19 in Pennsylvania. To be elected President, the candidate must receive 270 of the electoral votes — or a majority.

In Montgomery County, there has never been a case that needed to be prosecuted. The DA is ready to investigate any claims of fraud. 115,000 mail-in ballots are going out this week. You can go to Montcovotes.com to request a paper ballot.

Irregularities at the polls including people voting in multiple states have turned up in past presidential election years including 2020 when then-President Donald J. Trump, a Republican, claimed he narrowly lost to Democrat Joe Biden due to uncounted votes and other issues. Those claims led to deadly protests and arrests at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The issue arose again at last Tuesday, Sept. 10's debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris as reported here by Daily Voice. (See additional quotes below.)

The tip line is 610-292-2024. (See additional numbers and email contact details below.)

Steele and his detectives also want to know about any suspicious activity at polls on Election Day or threats to election and public officials, he explained.

If any resident sees something of an exigent nature related to the drop boxes such as someone attempting to break into a ballot drop box, vandalizing or damaging a drop box or otherwise doing something criminal, they should immediately call 911, then report it to the Election Tip Line, the DA said.

“To anyone thinking about disrupting this election in any way, I’m here to tell you that my office, the Montgomery County Detective Bureau and the entire Montgomery County law enforcement community, is standing together to make sure that we have a fair and safe. election, not only on Nov. 5th, but also in the next 50 days leading up to it,” said Steele. “We will not tolerate abuse of public officials, threats to election officials or abuse of individuals helping out at the drop box locations. Period.”

Montgomery County Detectives will review tips for potential criminal activity or possible violations of the election code. Any threat reports will be referred to the Montgomery County Detective Bureau’s newly launched Threat Assessment Management Unit. The unit is charged with investigating any threats against public officials, election officials, schools, houses of worship, and any activity that endangers the community at large and individuals within the county, the DA explained.

The 18 secure ballot drop-box locations, spread throughout Montgomery County, will be available to drop off ballots beginning in early October and continue through 8 p.m. on Election Day. All ballot drop-box locations are under video surveillance. Addresses for secure drop boxes, as well as voting instructions, can be found on the county’s website by clicking here.

On Election Day, a team of prosecutors and detectives will be available for referral and to respond to any complaints, as is customary for any election. While no irregularities are expected to occur, the team will be ready to assist in protecting the integrity of our electoral system as well as protecting individuals working at voting locations, the DA said.

First Assistant District Attorney Ed McCann Jr., Assistant District Attorney Jediah Grobstein, and Montgomery County Detectives will work with federal, state, county, and local law enforcement, as well as other government officials, to protect access to and the integrity of the Nov. 5, 2024 election. Reported violations of election laws will be investigated, and if appropriate, prosecuted. Any potential problems on Election Day should be reported to the Election Tip Line at 610-292-2024, emailing jediah.grobstein@montgomerycountypa.gov or by calling the County Department of Public Safety Communications Center at 610-275-1222.

