$573K In Fake Rolexes, Designer Shades Seized Before Hitting Pennsylvania Streets: Feds

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in faux Rolexes and fake designer sunglasses didn’t make it past customs in Pittsburgh.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Pittsburgh intercepted a shipment of fake Rolex watches and knockoff luxury sunglasses valued at over half a million dollars before they could hit the streets, federal officials announced Thursday, June 26.

The package, arriving from the United Arab Emirates and mislabeled as “Empty Poly Bag Ladies Hand Bag,” was flagged on April 27.

When officers opened it, they found 13 counterfeit Rolex watches and 12 bogus pairs of Burberry, Chanel, Gucci, Miu Miu, and Valentino shades—all headed to a Pittsburgh address.

Had the items been real, they would have fetched a whopping $573,200 at retail, according to investigators.

CBP's Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising Center of Excellence and Expertise verified the products were indeed counterfeit after officers sent documentation and images for review.

The goods were officially seized on June 6.

“Unsuspecting consumers could be victimized twice by counterfeit products, such as these fake Rolex watches,” acting Port Director James Hindes said. “They may end up paying close to authentic prices for cheaper knockoffs, and they’ll learn that the product isn’t warrantied should it need repair.”

Officials noted that the counterfeit trade doesn’t just cost luxury brands revenue—it can also fund transnational crime and pose serious health and safety risks to American consumers.

Some fakes are made with substandard parts or in sweatshops using forced labor, they noted.

In 2024 alone, CBP recorded over 32,000 counterfeit seizures worth an estimated $5.4 billion.

