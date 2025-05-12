Christopher Regan, 40, of North Greenbush, was formally charged Tuesday, May 6, following an investigation into suspected drug activity tied to his residence, North Greenbush Police said.

Regan, the owner and operator of Regan Pest Control Services, had his home searched on Tuesday, April 22, by the Shared Services Response Team.

Investigators recovered approximately one gram of cocaine, one gram of fentanyl, and 11 grams of psilocybin mushrooms—a hallucinogen commonly known as “magic mushrooms,” according to police.

At the time of the search, Regan was already incarcerated at the Saratoga County Jail on unrelated charges. He was brought to court to face three new charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felony and misdemeanor.

Regan was arraigned in North Greenbush Town Court and remanded back to the Saratoga County Jail without bail. He’s scheduled to return to court at a later date.

Since Regan’s incarceration in late April, North Greenbush Police have received numerous complaints from residents about unfulfilled pest control service contracts. Police noted that those complaints are civil matters and not subject to criminal enforcement.

