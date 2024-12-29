Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a South Farmingdale residence on Friday, Dec. 27, where a 53-year-old woman reported arguing with her son, who had left the home, detectives said.

Police later located Rorenise Toafili, 30, of 19 Washington Avenue, and found him in possession of a white rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed Toafili had been at the same residence earlier that day and allegedly used a lighter to create a large flame aimed at a 1-year-old English Bulldog in the backyard, detectives said. Police say Toafili then grabbed the dog by the loose skin on its neck, twisting and pulling it off the ground. The dog attempted to bite him in self-defense, authorities said.

Toafili was also determined to have violated an order of protection, police said.

He is charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Criminal Contempt.

Harassment.

Torturing or Injuring an Animal.

Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

He was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday, Dec. 29,.

