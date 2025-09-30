Emergency crews responded to the Wyandanch station, near the intersection of Long Island Avenue and Straight Path, for a person under a train at around 10:45 a.m.

Rescuers were able to remove the victim, who was found to be unconscious, according to preliminary radio traffic.

An MTA spokesperson confirmed to Daily Voice that the victim was struck by a train. The victim’s identity and condition was not immediately clear.

The Ronkonkoma Branch was on or close to schedule as of 1:15 p.m., the agency said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wyandanch and receive free news updates.