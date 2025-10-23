Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Pickup Truck In Wyandanch: Police

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a pickup truck in Wyandanch on Thursday, Oct. 23, according to Suffolk County Police.

A Suffolk County police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police/Facebook
Jillian Pikora
The crash happened when Jose Sanchez, 42, of Wyandanch, was driving a 2019 Toyota Tundra westbound on Mount Avenue and turned onto southbound Straight Path, striking a person in the roadway, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with serious injuries. Sanchez was not injured, according to the department.

Police impounded the vehicle for a safety check and said detectives from the First Squad are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 631-854-8152.

