Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash On Wyandanch Avenue: Suffolk County Police

The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle traveling east on Wyandanch Avenue, just west of Mount Avenue, around 7:29 p.m. on Friday, June 13, police said.

The driver fled the scene without stopping and continued eastbound toward Mount Avenue.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Major Case Unit.

Detectives are actively investigating and asking anyone with information to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

