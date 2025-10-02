Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Donald Crispi Of Ridge Killed In Long Island Crash: Police

A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash on William Floyd Parkway in Upton, Suffolk County police announced on Thursday, Oct. 2.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/UCIMBZ
 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/JoachimKohler-HB
Jillian Pikora
Donald Crispi, 57, of Ridge, was operating a 2014 three-wheel Harley Davidson northbound near Express Drive North when he lost control and struck a guardrail at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1, according to police.

Crispi was airlifted by a police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

Details about Donald Crispi's life were not immediately available. His loved ones are invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing [email protected].

