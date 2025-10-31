Girl Confesses To Teacher About Dad's Sexual Abuse; Wyandanch Father Guilty, DA Says

According to Tierney, the abuse began in the summer of 2022 after the child moved to Suffolk County to live with her father when her previous caregiver could no longer care for her. What started as “help” soon escalated into ongoing sexual abuse that continued until April 2024, when the victim confided in a friend and a teacher about what was happening at home.

“This 12-year-old victim was betrayed and violated by the very person who was supposed to protect her – her father,” Tierney said. “The victim will have to live with the scars of this for the rest of her life, but I am thankful we were able to hold her father accountable for the unimaginable abuse that he inflicted upon her”.

A jury convicted the defendant—whose name is being withheld to protect the child’s identity—of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, three counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree, Rape in the Second Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, the DA’s Office said.

The man faces up to 50 years in prison when sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, before Acting Supreme Court Justice Karen M. Wilutis.

Assistant District Attorneys Katherine Flinchum and Kirsten Reilly of the Child Abuse and Domestic Violence Bureau prosecuted the case. Detective Michele Speed of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Special Victims Section led the investigation.

