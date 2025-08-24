Ishmoile Mohammed, 59, died after being pulled from a rip current at Sailors Haven on Saturday, Aug. 23, Suffolk County police previously announced. He was airlifted to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead.

Mohammed grew up in Wyandanch, where he attended Wyandanch Memorial High School, according to his Facebook and LinkedIn profiles. Friends remembered him online as a proud Long Island native who carried those roots with him throughout his military career.

He went on to serve more than 20 years in uniform with both the U.S. Army and New York Army National Guard, ultimately rising to the rank of Master Sergeant. He was a combat veteran who served in ground operations during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm with an armored cavalry regiment.

Following his active combat service, Mohammed became a recruiter and later Section Chief with the New York Army National Guard, working in both New York City and Rochester. His work earned him numerous awards and commendations.

After retiring from active duty, Mohammed continued serving military families as a Family Assistant Specialist with Sklyline, a role he held for nearly eight years. He also completed his bachelor’s degree in Homeland Security and Law Enforcement at Thomas Edison State University in 2019.

“He was a patriotic American who served his country with honor and distinction,” said Sergeant Major Eric R. Hunt, U.S. Army (Retired), who served alongside him, told Daily Voice. “He was a kind man with a gentle soul. He always greeted you with a smile and a hug.”

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released. Anyone with that information who wants to share with Daily Voice can email jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wyandanch and receive free news updates.