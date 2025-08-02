Bertha Dantant, 49, of Wyandanch, was arrested after fleeing the scene of a collision that left a man in critical condition, police said.

The crash happened when Dantant, driving a 2011 Toyota Camry, struck the northbound bicyclist as he was making a right turn from Lewis Street onto eastbound Irving Avenue around 10:07 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, according to police.

The victim, described as an adult male approximately 50 years old, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip in critical condition.

Major Case Unit detectives charged Dantant with Leaving the Scene of a Crash Resulting in Serious Physical Injury. Her vehicle was impounded, authorities said.

She is being held overnight at the First Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Aug. 2.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Major Case at 631-852-6555.

