8-Year-Old Bicyclist Seriously Injured After Being Struck By SUV In Wyandanch: Police

An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was struck by an SUV while riding his bicycle in Wyandanch, Suffolk County police announced on Saturday, Aug. 16.

A bicycle in the middle of the road.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels
Jillian Pikora
The boy was riding his bike northbound on Brook Avenue near Spruce Street when he veered into the roadway and was hit by a 2016 Honda CR-V at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, according to police.

The Mastic boy was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Honda, Myaysia Lloyd, 25, of Wyandanch, was not hurt, police said.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check. Lloyd was issued a summons for driving with a permit only, detectives detailed in the release.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

