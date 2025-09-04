The Ulster County adventure began around 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29, when a 911 satellite text reported four hikers lost near Giant Ledge in the Slide Mountain Wilderness.

The caller admitted the group had consumed mushrooms and one hiker was experiencing a “debilitating high,” making it impossible to continue, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Rangers tracked the group down by 6:45 p.m. and, with help from the Pine Hill Fire Department, guided the hikers back to the trailhead. Shandaken Ambulance crews evaluated them.

As if the night wasn’t already trippy enough, the hikers also managed to lose their car keys along the way. Rangers gave them a lift to their rental lodging, and the next day a ranger returned to the trail, spotting the missing sling bag with keys stashed under a log in tall ferns.

There were no injuries, other than perhaps to the hikers’ pride.

