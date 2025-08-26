Firefighter Hospitalized, Residents Displaced In Woodbury Apartment Fire: Police

The blaze erupted at the Fairhaven Apartments on 106 Fairhaven Boulevard, according to detectives. The Woodbury Fire Department, with assistance from neighboring departments, responded to extinguish the flames.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad were called to the scene to investigate the fire, authorities said.

All occupants were evacuated safely with no reported injuries. A firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital after suffering smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross has been assisting displaced residents, police said. The investigation into the cause remains ongoing.

