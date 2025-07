The crash happened at mile marker 49.7 on the northbound lanes of I-87 in Woodbury in the early morning hours on Wednesday, according to the Woodbury Fire Department.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on their own and suffered only minor injuries.

Tow crews responded to upright the truck, and the incident caused residual delays in the area as the scene was cleared.

