2 Arrested For Fatal Overdose In Woodbury: Police

The deadly incident unfolded at 6:33 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, prompting a response by the department's Narcotics/Vice Squad.

Detectives say their investigation led them to arrest Terrell Nesbitt, 29, of West Hempstead, and Jamice Lattimore, 21, of Roosevelt. Both were taken into custody without incident.

Nesbitt and Lattimore are each charged with:

Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree.

Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree.

They were scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday, June 11 at First District Court, located at 99 Main Street in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbury and receive free news updates.