Drug-Carrying Burglar Nabbed After Stealing Thousands From Williston Park Business, Police Say

An accused burglar is behind bars after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a Long Island business.

Anthony Miola, age 49, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Yummy Gyro in Williston Park on Monday, Sept. 2. 

Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Nassau County Police said officers responded to Yummy Gyro, located in Williston Park on Willis Avenue, for a burglary shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.

An investigation found that someone broke into the restaurant and stole approximately $3,000 from a lockbox and another $500 from a cash register.

Officers located 49-year-old Anthony Miola, of Mineola, in a nearby parking lot after identifying him as a suspect. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, grand larceny, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

At the time of his arrest, Miola was carrying a glass pipe containing a burnt substance believed to be crack cocaine, police said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Sept. 3. 

