Tractor Truck, Range Rover Among Vehicles Up For Grabs At Suffolk County Police Auction

If your holiday shopping list includes a new car, this could be the auction for you.

A few of the vehicles up for auction.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
The Suffolk County Police Department will hold its next impound auction on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Among the more than 80 vehicles up for grabs are a tractor truck, a box truck, and a Range Rover SUV, according to photos shared by the agency. Attendees can also bid on several motorcycles.

The auction will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, rain or shine, at the department’s impound yard, located in Westhampton at 100 Old Country Road. All vehicles will start with a minimum bid of $500 and are sold as-is.

A preview of the vehicles will be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, and Friday, Dec. 6.

You can find more information on the Suffolk County Police Department’s website.

