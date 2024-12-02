Tractor Truck, Range Rover Among Vehicles Up For Grabs At Suffolk County Police Auction

The Suffolk County Police Department will hold its next impound auction on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Among the more than 80 vehicles up for grabs are a tractor truck, a box truck, and a Range Rover SUV, according to photos shared by the agency. Attendees can also bid on several motorcycles.

The auction will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, rain or shine, at the department’s impound yard, located in Westhampton at 100 Old Country Road. All vehicles will start with a minimum bid of $500 and are sold as-is.

A preview of the vehicles will be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, and Friday, Dec. 6.

You can find more information on the Suffolk County Police Department’s website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westhampton-Quogue and receive free news updates.