Man Dies Nearly Two Weeks After Turnpike Crash In Westhampton Township: Njsp

On Friday, Jan. 17 at 1:58 p.m., Roy Wilson was driving his Honda Pilot northbound on the New Jersey Turnpike in Westhampton Township, when he lost control of the vehicle, striking the concrete barrier, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The vehicle then traveled across all three northbound lanes and veered off the right side of the roadway, Lebron said. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash, Lebron said.

Wilson left the scene and later checked into a hospital before he succumbed to his injuries, Lebron said. The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

