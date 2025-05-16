Toni-Ann Appice, 31, of Massapequa, was arrested Thursday evening, May 15, in Westbury following a car accident on Jericho Turnpike, according to Nassau County Police.

Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. for reports of a collision near Jericho Turnpike and Aintree Road. When they arrived, they determined that Appice had been behind the wheel of one of the vehicles involved and was showing clear signs of intoxication, police said.

In the car were her three children: a 6-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old boy, according to police.

During the investigation, officers recovered a bottle containing 12 Alprazolam pills, a prescription medication commonly used to treat anxiety, from Appice, according to the department.

Appice was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported in the crash, and the children were released to a relative at the scene.

Appice is charged with:

Three counts of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated under Leandra’s Law

Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Two counts of Driving While Intoxicated

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

Leandra’s Law, enacted in New York in 2009, makes it a felony to drive while intoxicated with a child under 16 in the vehicle.

