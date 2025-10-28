'Suspicious' Car Fire Battled By Westbury Firefighters: Arson Bomb Squad

Officers responded to a burning 2024 Nissan parked in the roadway on Sohmer Place, where Westbury Fire Department crews extinguished the flames, New Cassel on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at 6:39 p.m., according to detectives. No injuries were reported.

An unknown person was seen walking away southbound on Sohmer Place shortly before the fire started. A description of the suspect was not available, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westbury and receive free news updates.