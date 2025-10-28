Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Overcast 51°

SHARE

'Suspicious' Car Fire Battled By Westbury Firefighters: Arson Bomb Squad

A suspicious car fire is under investigation in New Cassel, police announced on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Westbury Fire Department engines

Westbury Fire Department engines

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Westbury FD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officers responded to a burning 2024 Nissan parked in the roadway on Sohmer Place, where Westbury Fire Department crews extinguished the flames, New Cassel on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, at 6:39 p.m., according to detectives. No injuries were reported.

An unknown person was seen walking away southbound on Sohmer Place shortly before the fire started. A description of the suspect was not available, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

to follow Daily Voice Westbury and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE