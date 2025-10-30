Sergio Ariel Guevara, 27, entered a taxi on Maple Avenue around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, according to detectives. During the ride, an argument escalated and Guevara allegedly pulled out a knife, stabbing the 31-year-old driver.

The victim managed to flee the vehicle and call for help nearby. Responding officers found the driver with a severe laceration to his left arm and applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding before transporting him to a local hospital for treatment.

As officers investigated and interviewed witnesses, Guevara returned to the scene and was identified by a witness, police said. He was arrested without further incident, and a knife was recovered.

Guevara was taken to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment. He is charged with Assault in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

A preliminary arraignment was held Thursday, Oct. 30, at First District Court in Hempstead.

