Michelle Lopez, 22, was arrested after officers spotted her 2013 Honda Civic driving without a front license plate northbound on Merrick Avenue near Stewart Avenue just before midnight on Sunday, June 22, according to police.

Officers pulled her over around 11:55 p.m. and found she had slurred speech, watery eyes, and the smell of alcohol on her breath. She failed standardized field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, police said.

In the backseat was a 3-month-old girl, authorities noted. The baby was released into the care of a family member. No injuries were reported.

Lopez was charged under Leandra’s Law with:

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (Child under 16).

Two counts of Driving While Intoxicated.

Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law Infractions.

Her arraignment was scheduled for Monday, June 23 at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

