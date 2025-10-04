Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Loaded Handgun Found After Traffic Stop In Westbury; Two From Louisiana Arrested: Police

Two Louisiana men were arrested after officers found a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Westbury, Nassau County police announced on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Andrew Robinson and passenger Donyea Walker, and the gun was found in their vehicle during a Long Island traffic stop. 

 Photo Credit: NCPD
Jillian Pikora
Officers with the Strategic Response Team pulled over a black 2009 Ford Edge after the driver failed to signal a lane change on Zeckendorf Boulevard near Corporate Drive in Westbury, Friday, Oct. 3, at 8:05 p.m., according to detectives.

During the investigation, police recovered a loaded handgun and arrested the driver, Andrew Robinson, 38, and passenger Donyea Walker, 30—both of Monroe, Louisiana, authorities said.

Robinson and Walker are charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, detectives said. They were scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday, Oct. 4, police added.

