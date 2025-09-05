Kiara Bartley was last seen leaving her Westbury home around 3 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, according to Nassau County Police. Relatives reported her missing later that evening.

Bartley is 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. A clothing description and possible destination were not given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

