Wilfredo Blanco Molina, 41, of Hicksville, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and related charges in Nassau County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 30, in the death of 69-year-old Robert McCarthy.

Molina was driving a Chrysler Sebring eastbound on Old Country Road in Westbury around 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2024, when he struck McCarthy near the intersection of State Street, according to the DA’s office.

McCarthy, of Westbury, was thrown into a telephone pole and died at the scene, as Daily Voice reported.

Following the collision, Molina fled about a quarter mile before his vehicle became disabled with a flat tire. Officers who approached the car saw blood on the passenger-side fender, along with extensive damage, prosecutors said.

Molina’s blood alcohol content was measured at .22% about two hours after the crash, nearly three times the legal limit to drive. Tests also showed cocaine in his system, and investigators found additional cocaine in his pocket at the time of his arrest.

An investigation revealed he had spent several hours drinking at a bar before the crash, prosecutors said.

“Not only did this defendant show tremendous recklessness when he crashed into a helpless man riding his bicycle, but in the peak of cowardice, he fled the scene instead of stopping to try to help or call emergency services,” said Nassau County DA Anne Donnelly. “Molina only cared about saving himself,”

In court Tuesday, Molina pleaded guilty to six charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, and aggravated DWI. He faces between four and 12 years in prison when he’s sentenced in December. Prosecutors had recommended between seven and 21 years.

