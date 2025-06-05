The Michelotto-Pedreros family, of Westbury, is grieving after what loved ones describe as an unimaginable tragedy–the untimely death of young Paolo, according to a GoFundMe campaign. The boy’s age and cause of death were not given.

“The sudden and tragic loss of a child is a heartbreak no parent is ever prepared for,” said campaign organizer Elysia Jimenez. “Paolo was a source of light and laughter to everyone who knew him. Bright, funny, and full of life, he brought joy to every room and had a deep love for his parents and brother.”

The Carle Place Soccer Club, where the family is connected, also shared the fundraiser, saying they are “devastated” by the loss.

“If you are able, please consider donating or sharing the fundraiser to extend the kindness and compassion that this family desperately needs,” the club posted on Facebook.

Jimenez said while no amount of money can ease the family’s pain, donations will help cover expenses as they lay Paolo to rest and take time to grieve.

The campaign had collected over $49,000 as of Thursday, June 5. Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe here.

