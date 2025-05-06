Genesis Mejia was last seen leaving her Westbury residence on Lexington Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, May 4, according to Nassau County Police. Relatives reported her missing the following morning.

Mejia is 5-foot-2 and 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. A clothing description and possible destination were not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

