Full Closure Planned For Northern State Parkway Stretch In Westbury

Scheduled roadwork could spell delays for Long Island drivers this weekend.

Northern State Parkway in Westbury.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

A stretch of the Northern State Parkway will undergo a full closure in the village of Westbury overnight Sunday, Dec. 8, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Beginning at 10 p.m., all eastbound lanes will shut down at exit 33 (Wantagh State Parkway) until 5 a.m. the following morning. Traffic will follow a signed detour during that time.

The closure will allow transportation crews to facilitate highway maintenance.

You can get the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511NY.org.

