Fleeing Pickup Strikes Woman At Westbury Music Fair: Police

A 63-year-old woman was hospitalized after being hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene in Westbury, Nassau County police announced on Sunday, Feb. 16.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
The woman had just exited the Westbury Music Fair and was walking up the parking lot roadway when a grey Dodge Ram struck her at 11:05 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, according to detectives. The driver sped off westbound on Brush Hollow Road after the collision, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment of her injuries, authorities added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous, police said.

