Fleeing Pickup Strikes Woman At Westbury Music Fair: Police

The woman had just exited the Westbury Music Fair and was walking up the parking lot roadway when a grey Dodge Ram struck her at 11:05 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, according to detectives. The driver sped off westbound on Brush Hollow Road after the collision, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment of her injuries, authorities added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westbury and receive free news updates.