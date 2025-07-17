Officers were called to a home on Magnolia Avenue in New Cassel at 4:10 a.m. for a reported disturbance, according to the Third Squad detectives. When they arrived, they discovered 21-year-old Ernest Naranjo of Westbury had gotten into an argument with his child’s mother, police said.

During the altercation, Naranjo allegedly grabbed a knife and threatened to harm himself while the child was present. When the woman attempted to call 911, Naranjo took her phone, police said.

The woman fled to her father’s bedroom and successfully called 911, but Naranjo reportedly followed and took that phone as well—again threatening to hurt himself with the knife, authorities detailed.

Before fleeing the scene, Naranjo allegedly used the knife to slash the victim’s car tire. Police quickly canvassed the area and arrested him without further incident.

Naranjo is charged with:

Felony Robbery.

Felony Criminal Contempt.

Felony Grand Larceny.

Felony Criminal Mischief.

Two counts of Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief.

Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

His arraignment is scheduled for Friday, July 18 at First District Court in Hempstead.

