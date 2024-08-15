Drunk 21-Year-Old Crashes Into Vacant Business In Westbury, Police Say

The early-morning incident happened in Westbury, on Old Country Road near Carman Avenue, at around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

Nassau County Police said Aidan Schwartz, of Wantagh, was driving a Honda sedan when he crashed into a vacant building at 1137 Old Country Road. The building formerly housed a Pet Supplies Plus and Taco Joe’s.

Officers removed Schwartz from the vehicle, and he was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved and nobody else was injured.

Schwartz, who was reportedly driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The building suffered extensive damage and the Town of North Hempstead Building Department, along with PESG, responded to the scene.

